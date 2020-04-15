Trump’s Name Will Be Emblazoned on Stimulus Checks, Which Will Likely Delay Them

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDTrump’s Name Will Be Emblazoned on Stimulus Checks, Which Will Likely Delay ThemJOHN HANCOCKBlake MontgomeryPublished Apr. 14, 2020 9:36PM ET Saul Loeb/AFP/GettyTreasury Department leaders have ordered Donald Trump’s name to appear on the coronavirus stimulus checks going out to tens of millions of Americans in the coming weeks, The Washington Post reports. The ordered signature will reportedly delay the checks at a time when a record number of Americans are unemployed and struggling. It will be the first time in American history that a president has printed his name on a check from the IRS, the Post reports. Trump had advocated for his signature to appear, which critics saw as a cynical ploy to win over voters. Read it at Washington Post