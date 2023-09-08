Trump’s Name Will No Longer ‘Deface’ NYC Golf Course
REBRAND
Donald Trump’s name will be stripped from a golf course in the Bronx after casino operator Bally’s bought Trump out of his lease, sources familiar with the deal told ABC News. The deal for Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, which has been front and center in a legal battle with the City of New York following Jan. 6, is well into the millions, the sources said—but the exact terms remain unclear. “We are supportive of the transfer of the Ferry Point Golf Course to Bally’s, and we are confident they will deliver a high-quality golfing experience to New Yorkers,” the New York City Parks Department said in a statement. It’s expected that Bally’s will preserve Ferry Point as a golf course but rename it, according to the sources. “I am delighted that Trump’s name will no longer deface city parkland,” NYC comptroller Brad Lander said. The city initially tried to terminate Trump’s lease after the Capitol riot, but a judge overrode the decision. A Trump Organization rep declined to comment to ABC News about the deal, and Bally’s did not respond to a request for comment.