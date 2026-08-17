Trump’s Navy Crisis Deepens as New Ship Failure Exposed

A supposedly formidable guided-missile destroyer spent almost a week floating without power in politically tense waters in the latest Navy failure to hit the Trump administration.

Staff aboard the USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, endured four days without working toilets, galley services, or air conditioning in the sweltering heat of the South China Sea after losing power.

The 30-year-old vessel, designed to defend against air and sea threats and strike targets on shore, was conducting routine operations in the Indo-Pacific when it suffered an “engineering casualty involving its generators,” Navy Cdr. Matthew Comer, spokesperson for the 7th Fleet, told CNN.

USS Benfold cuts through the water during an approach to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Michael S. Kelly/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The nearly 10,000-ton warship lost its ability to maneuver on its own, along with galley services, toilets, air conditioning, and potable water.

“There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism, and unwavering steadiness in their response,” Comer said, adding that the cause of the outage, first reported by USNI News, remains under investigation.

Carl Schuster, a former Navy captain who once spent about four hours aboard a powerless destroyer near Puerto Rico, described what the crew likely faced.

“It would have been quite stressed. Operations officers were worried about crew morale and operational concerns, the engineers were focused on how to solve it, and the navigator was worried about the direction they were drifting and what weather was coming,” Schuster told CNN.

“I can assure you four hours in the waters southeast of Puerto Rico is not nearly as stressful as four days in the South China Sea,” he added.

China asserts sweeping territorial claims in the area. The U.S. doesn’t recognize Beijing’s claims.

The Navy said the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls delivered cooked meals to the Benfold during the outage, with other ships from the Japan-based USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group also providing assistance before the Benfold was towed to the Philippines for repairs, which were completed by Aug. 8.

It’s the second Pacific Command destroyer to lose power this year. In May, the USS Higgins lost power and propulsion for several hours in the Indo-Pacific after what the Navy called an “engineering casualty” in its electrical system.

The Benfold breakdown follows weeks of alarming accounts from families of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Boxer, who have described dwindling supplies, inadequate food, broken toilets, and a lack of basic hygiene and maintenance.

The flight deck of the problem-plagued USS Abraham Lincoln. U.S. Navy via Reuters

The conditions have battered morale and triggered what families describe as a significant mental health crisis, with alarming reports that several sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed in the Middle East since January, have attempted to throw themselves overboard.

Democrats are demanding answers. “These reports warrant immediate attention,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal of wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

President Donald Trump and Hegseth have both downplayed the crisis. Hegseth brushed off concerns while praising the sailors’ endurance.

“Some deployments are longer than others, and I have more respect and gratitude for those sailors than anybody,” he told reporters. “What they do in those high seas in those austere conditions with less port calls, it’s incredible.”

Trump went further, flatly denying that military families are worried about their loved ones at sea. Asked directly about the concerns raised by multiple family members to news outlets, Trump replied, “No, they’re not.”