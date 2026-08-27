A sailor who jumped from the USS Abraham Lincoln in an apparent suicide attempt is now facing disciplinary action from the Navy.

The 19-year-old sailor went overboard on Aug. 3 after sending his wife desperate messages about the toll of the extended deployment on the aircraft carrier, which had spent months at sea amid President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

Now, the sailor is facing non-judicial punishment for violating articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), according to an MS NOW report, which cites his wife and charging documents.

The documents accuse the sailor of “malingering,” which is defined as a service member “intentionally faking an illness or hurting themselves to avoid work, duty or service,” according to MS NOW.

Sailors aboard the USS Lincoln have reportedly been forced to wash in moldy showers, ration their meals and necessities such as soap, toothpaste, and deodorant, while many are working to the point of exhaustion, with some experiencing deteriorating mental health. The Daily Beast/US Navy/X

The Navy is also accusing the sailor of violating Article 86—‘absence without leave’—by allegedly failing to be at his required place of duty without proper authorization.

“I think they’re insane for doing this to people who need mental help,” the wife, who shares a 3-year-old son and an infant daughter with the sailor, told MS NOW. “Instead of giving them help, this is just another huge stressor.”

The sailor, one of several aboard the USS Lincoln to jump or attempt to jump from the ship, spent an hour in the water before being rescued and medically evacuated. He then spent five days at Naval Medical Center San Diego and was told to report back to work immediately after his release.

Before jumping overboard, the sailor had repeatedly requested paternity leave but was denied each time, his wife, who is also 19, told MS NOW. She said he had sought help for his mental health from his chain of command and the ship’s medical team but was dismissed.

The sailor is now facing a disciplinary process commanders use for minor offenses that avoids a formal court-martial. A commanding officer will ultimately decide his punishment, which could include losing half his pay, according to MS NOW.

In his final text messages to his wife before going overboard, the sailor said the ship was “finally getting to me.”

“I think the boat is finally getting to me and I really don’t think I can keep up my peace act anymore,” the message read. He later added, “I don’t think I can do another deployment after this, and I don’t even know if I can finish this deployment,” he continued.”

Asked by MS NOW about pursuing disciplinary action for suicide attempts, a Navy official said, “The Navy is fully committed to the health and wellbeing of every Sailor. We strive to foster environments that support mental health by removing barriers to seeking help, increasing awareness of resources, and taking appropriate action when someone needs it. Mental health resources are available to our Sailors 24/7, and asking for help is a sign of strength.”

The Navy did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The USS Abraham Lincoln has begun heading back to its home port of San Diego after a nine-month deployment and is being replaced by the Japan-based USS George Washington. The ship’s departure comes after concerns were raised about the welfare of the crew of about 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard.