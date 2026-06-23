Trump’s Nepo Baby Spy Chief’s Intelligence Purge Has Begun

The newly installed Acting Director of National Intelligence is already working overtime to remake the department in his own image.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, would be replacing Tulsi Gabbard as head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on June 19, ahead of schedule.

“William Pulte, who is working closely with Tulsi Gabbard, will be taking over as Acting Director of National Intelligence on Friday, June 19th,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He will remain as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac.”

Pulte, who was named to the role after Gabbard resigned to spend more time with her family following her husband’s bone cancer diagnosis, began implementing changes at the department immediately, starting with cleaning house.

According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN, Pulte began firing people on Monday. Declining to give specifics, the source only told CNN that “the deep state firings have begun.”

The Daily Beast has contacted ODNI for comment.

Pulte took over as acting director of ODNI last Friday. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Sources had previously said that Pulte was looking at slashing hundreds of jobs at ODNI, and that he showed up to work a day early and asked for a list of every employee, surprising outgoing director Gabbard. Areas expected to be hit particularly hard by the cuts include the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Trump had also signaled that there would be downsizing, writing in a June 10 Truth Social post, “I have named William Pulte to be Acting Director of National Intelligence, who will take over on June 19th, and have asked him to execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office, reverting staff to their home agencies.”

The president had previously told the Wall Street Journal that ODNI was “unnecessary and/or too big,” adding, “I’d like to see it smaller.”

“I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there,” he said.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Democrats on the Senate and House Intelligence Committees sent Pulte a letter on Monday expressing concern about the potential firings.

“We are concerned by reports that you intend to fire or place on leave hundreds of Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) officers as soon as this week,” Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Jim Himes wrote.

“While there is room to consider responsible reductions to ODNI’s workforce, any large cuts would follow on a substantial downsizing that has already occurred in 2025 and risk jeopardizing the mission of an organization explicitly created after 9/11 to prevent any future such terrorist attack.”

The letter also referenced Pulte’s lack of credentials. He has no experience in intelligence but has served as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since 2025.

He is also the grandson of William J. Pulte, the billionaire founder of homebuilding giant PulteGroup and a loyal Trump supporter.

Pulte comes from a family of Trump supporters. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Given your lack of experience within the Intelligence Community, it is difficult to imagine that in such a short amount of time you have already developed fully informed views as to how to shrink ODNI without incurring risks to national security,” the lawmakers wrote. “Making significant structural changes to ODNI, to include a reduction in force, is not an appropriate course of action for anyone in an acting capacity, let alone without consultation with Congress, and you should refrain from doing so.”