Trump’s Net Worth Plummets $1 Billion Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Forbes
President Trump’s net worth has dropped $1 billion in less than a month amid the coronavirus pandemic as stock prices related to the real-estate and hospitality industries plummet, which has lowered the value of his business, Forbes reported. Roughly one month ago, Trump’s net worth stood at $3.1 billion, but it is now valued at $2.1 billion, according to the magazine. Much of his fortune comes directly from the more profitable sectors of his business, including commercial real estate, golf courses, and properties such as his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and the Trump Tower penthouse. Trump’s empire was valued at roughly $1.9 billion prior to the forced shutdowns across the country intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That value dropped to $1.2 billion by March 18, which is the largely the result of the now-vacant Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan where he owns 125,000-square-feet of retail real estate, according to Forbes.