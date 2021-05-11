Trump’s New ‘Communications Platform’ Isn’t Doing Bigly Traffic, Engagement Numbers Reportedly Very Poor
THE BEST BLOG
A new “communications platform” (aka blog) launched by former President Trump last week is putting up less-than-bigly numbers, according to user-engagement data. NBC News reports the social-media analytics company Buzzsumo found that From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, which was put together after major social-media platforms banned him after the Jan. 6 insurrection, has garnered a little more than 212,000 engagements, such as reposts, likes, and comments on sites like Facebook and Reddit. In comparison, a single Twitter post from the former president could usually draw in hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets. On his new site, Trump’s posts are essentially tweets without a 280-character limit and seemingly spellchecked for a change. There, the former reality-TV star holds forth on his favorite topics, including pushing baseless voter-fraud claims, congratulating political allies, and attacking enemies. Trump aides were quick to clarify that this is not the new social-media platform he’s been promising since his ban. “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future,” adviser Jason Miller promised Fox News.