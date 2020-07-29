Trump’s New COVID-19 Doc Thanks Daily Beast for ‘Exposing Demons’
DELIVERANCE
A Houston doctor who received a shout-out from President Trump on Tuesday for her praise of the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure has thanked The Daily Beast for reporting on some of the questionable medical claims she has previously made—namely that alien DNA is used in some medical treatments and gynecological problems are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches. Dr. Stella Immanuel tweeted out a link to The Daily Beast’s report, which she said did a “great job summarizing” her work exposing “incubus and succubus.” She went on to give a nod to reporter Will Sommer for his “Awesome job exposing these demons.” “And while we are at it I could cast some demons out of you. It will help you a great deal,” she wrote, later tweeting a bitmoji of herself wearing boxing gloves for “round one.”
A Breitbart video featuring Immanuel, a physician and religious minister in Houston, hawking debunked coronavirus science had garnered tens of millions of views on Facebook and Twitter a day prior. The social media companies attempted to remove the video, even going so far as to limit Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account for sharing it, though the commander-in-chief also shared it. President Trump praised Immanuel at the White House coronavirus briefing.