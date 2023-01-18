Trump Floats New Excuse: I Kept Empty Classified Folders as ‘Cool’ Keepsakes!
DIGGING HIS OWN GRAVE
Former President Donald Trump has floated yet another explanation for the trove of classified documents allegedly found at his Mar-a-Lago estate and Palm Beach storage unit. In two bizarre Truth Social messages Wednesday, he claimed some of the classified documents might’ve just been empty folders that he kept because they were “‘cool’ keepsakes.” Trump admitted to keeping “hundreds” of these empty, classified document folders—just the folders!—while simultaneously suggesting the “Gestapo” may have planted some to frame him. “It’s also possible that the Trump Hating Marxist Thugs in charge will ‘plant’ documents while they’re in possession of the material,” Trump wrote. In conclusion, “I did NOTHING WRONG. JOE DID!” the former president wailed, pointing to Joe Biden’s own classified documents fiasco.