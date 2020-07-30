Trump’s New Favorite Doctor Stella Immanuel Was Sued for Medical Malpractice in 2019
SKELETONS IN THE CLOSET?
Dr. Stella Immanuel was sued for malpractice in Louisiana following the death of a woman in her care last year, according to The Houston Chronicle. Immanuel has attracted national attention of late, including praise from President Donald Trump, for claiming without evidence in a viral video to have cured hundreds of COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, which the Food and Drug Administration has said is an ineffective remedy, and putting forward the idea that masks do not slow the spread of the coronavirus. In the past, she has also said that demons having sex with sleeping women are the cause of cysts and endometriosis. The mother of one of Immanuel’s patients, Leslie Norvell, alleged last year that the doctor ignored her daughter’s complaints that a meth needle had broken off in her arm. Immanuel allegedly prescribed Norvell medication but did not order an x-ray or further tests, and Norvell later died of a flesh-eating infection, despite another physician opting to remove the needle. Louisiana authorities were reportedly never able to serve Immanuel with the suit because she moved to Houston in between treating Norvell and the filing of the lawsuit.