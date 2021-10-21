Trump’s New Free Speech Network Has Already Banned Any Criticism of Itself
GREAT START
Donald Trump hailed his own creation of a new free speech social media network, Truth Social, on Wednesday night—but a scan of its terms and conditions shows that users will not be allowed to criticize the site. The former president, who was thrown off Facebook and Twitter earlier this year for inciting the Capitol riot, announced the launch of his new network in a press release, writing: “I created Truth Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” The site’s landing page claims that the site, which is set to go live next year, will be a place for “open, free, and honest global conversation.” However, despite those promises, Truth Social has already published a long list of prohibited activities—including a clause that states that users must not “disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.” Users are also told they must not “annoy” any of the site’s employees. It’s not clear if that includes Trump himself.