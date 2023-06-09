Trump’s New Indictment Is Truly Making America Great Again

The orange air covering New York City from the Canadian wildfires must have been a premonition for Thursday's news that former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges, including obstruction of justice and mishandling of classified documents, jokes co-host of The New Abnormal politics podcast Danielle Moodie.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, for what feels like forever, and it doesn’t feel real. I feel like we’re in some type of dreamscape right now,” Danielle tells her co-host Andy Levy at the top of the latest episode of the show. “But the fact is that Donald Trump, twice impeached, now twice indicted, you are, sir, No. 1, and we are exhausted by all the winning you're doing.”

Trump announced the indictment on his social network Truth Social, saying it was a “dark day” for the country, a statement which Danielle wasted no time picking apart.

“Yes, this is a dark day for the United States of America, because we never thought that we’d have a grifting, criminal-ass crook in the White House, let alone one that would then take documents and tell the world, by the way, in his own words at a CNN town hall, ‘Yeah, I took the boxes. They were mine,’” she says.

“The only thing I’ll quibble with you on is I do think that indicting a former president is a good thing if there’s evidence that they have committed crimes,” adds Andy. “So I would say that this maybe does make America great again.”

Also on this episode: Andy and Danielle chat about a Supreme Court win, sort of, and the one good thing Chris Christie has done lately (and it’s not running for president.)

Then, Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who’s trying to become Sen. Ruben Gallego, tells Andy why people should vote for him and not Kyrsten Sinema, along with strong words against the senator and Republicans—and how he feels about serving in Iraq, a war he believes was “wrong.”

Plus, Dr. Melissa Gonzales, a professor and the chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, tells Danielle what caused this “tinderbox” of wildfires that turned New York City into the most polluted major city in the world, what is really happening when you’re standing outside directly in that air, and the likelihood of this happening again.

