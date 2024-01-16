Trump’s ‘New Slogan’ Sums Him Up Perfectly

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump’s message to voters in Iowa on the eve of 2024’s first major political test—as residents battle through ungodly cold temperatures to get to the caucuses—has shocked, but not surprised, hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy on The New Abnormal podcast this week.

Trump told supporters in Indianola on Sunday that even if they were “sick as a dog,” it was worth braving the chill to vote. If they then passed away, “it’s worth it,” the former president added.

“So ‘Vote and Die,’ Danielle, that is the new slogan,” Levy said in response. “If you want anything that sums up Trump perfectly, I mean, this is it. ‘Go out and do this thing for me, and then if you die, it’s fine.’”

Pointing to the critical temperatures and warning people to be careful, Moodie agreed: “Donald Trump, a man that canceled events in Iowa because of extreme temperatures, is telling his supporters to go out and die for him. It’s basically the same thing that he said on January 6th, right?”

Then, the president of the Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, tells us all about his nonprofit organization’s efforts, as well as the importance of the Latinx vote and how border policy decisions and rhetoric impact Latinx voter sentiments.

“Nobody wants to do this painful journey into the United States… but people are doing this with babies, they’re doing it with their families because they have no other choice than to seek their right to apply for asylum, which is something that is our law, is international law. And the United States have committed to do this.”

Plus! The New Republic’s Timothy Noah joins the show to explain how yet another billionaire–this time, Bill Ackman–is being unbelievably obnoxious.

