Trump’s New Social Network Flooded With ISIS Propaganda, Says Report
GO GETTR
Donald Trump has been trying desperately to cling on to some kind of digital relevance after being thrown off all major social networks—an effort that saw his allies set up their own social platform, Gettr, last month. The site has struggled to gain much traction, but, according to Politico, it has attracted the attention of one unwelcome demographic: ISIS supporters. Politico reports that Gettr has been inundated with jihadi propaganda since its launch, including beheading videos and memes of Trump himself being executed. The site found more than 250 pro-ISIS accounts on the MAGA network. Moustafa Ayad, an executive director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue—a think tank that studies how extremism spreads across the internet—said that it appears ISIS has been “very quick to exploit” the site. Gettr didn’t respond to questions about the pro-ISIS material.