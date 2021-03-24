Trump’s New Social Network Would Probably Suck and No One Would Join, Says Ex-Campaign Aide
NON-STARTER
It’s been a blessing to not have to spend every waking moment of the last two months in constant fear of what the president might tweet. And, according to Politico, that peace may last for some time. Allies and former aides to the ex-president told the site that he has absolutely no intention of rejoining Twitter even if he was asked—and he’s blowing hot and cold on the recently reported idea of setting up his own social network. One unnamed person said to be in regular contact with Trump commented: “There’s not a chance in hell he gets back on Twitter. Really, I mean that... He gave them his business, made it the premier app for news, debates, and gossip during his presidency and in the end they said ‘Sayonara.’” An adviser said there’s no “real sense of urgency” about setting up his own network, and it may never see the light of day. One person described as a former Trump campaign official said: “Even if it doesn’t suck, who the hell is going to sign up?... I don’t have a ton of confidence in this.”