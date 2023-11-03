Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York went sideways on Friday before things even got started. Judge Arthur Engoron opened by raising his very evident concerns about Trump and his legal team haranguing Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, over their perceptions of “bias.”

“I’m worried about this,” Engoron said.

“To the extent that there is the perception of bias,” defense attorney Chris Kise responded, he needed to “as a lawyer… at least mark it.”

Engoron said he didn’t view the case as a political one, and “promised not to pound the table again, the bench,” but reiterated that he had an “unfettered right to get assistance” from his clerk, who sits by his side on the bench, and said he had “no idea” how that showed bias.

“You can say whatever you want about me,” he said. “And that has been taken advantage of. I think that’s where there would be any appearance of bias, but I cut this case right down the middle.”

To that, Kise launched into a diatribe about things were “treading in a dangerous area here.”

“The entire country, if not the world, is watching this proceeding,” he railed. “And the U.S. heretofore has been a model for integrity and impartiality in the judicial system, since its founding. Nothing in here should create any appearance that the adherence to those principles has wavered… Yes, as a judge you’re entitled to receive [assistance], but from someone who has potentially demonstrable bias… and the manner in which that has taken place, we at least have to make a record.”

Kise repeated the same argument he made at the end of the day on Thursday, complaining that “things are frequently, if not inordinately, against us on every major issue.” He said he felt as if he were battling “two adversaries, not one,” and brought up an article published on Thursday night calling for Engoron’s clerk, Allison Greenfield, to be disbarred over her political donations to Democrats.

He said the allegations in the article were “delivered to the court” on Friday morning, and that he may move for a mistrial, adding that the same “information” about “extrajudicial conduct” was raised last month.

“It’s not information, it’s an allegation,” Engoron snapped, saying he had no idea what article Kise was talking about and hadn’t seen it.

Kise said he didn’t remember which publication it was, but, “I think it may be Breitbart.” (It was, indeed, a thinly sourced Brietbart article about a complaint filed by a Wisconsin man not involved in the trial.)

That’s when Engoron seemed to have had enough, calling Kise’s claim that Engoron had been apprised on Friday morning of the story in question, “ABSOLUTELY UNTRUE, OKAY?!”

“I would have remembered receiving such an allegation,” he thundered, adding. “Let everybody in the room decide what they think of Breitbart… It's a shame things have descended to this level.”

After informing the defense that he simply wanted to “move ahead with the trial,” Eric Trump finally took the stand—some 30 minutes behind schedule—to resume his testimony from Thursday.

Relations between Engoron and Trump’s team have grown increasingly frosty. At the end of Thursday’s proceedings, Engoron exploded at Kise, pounding on the bench and threatening to expand a gag order to keep Trump’s lawyers from attacking court staff.

Kise had complained that Greenfield was passing notes to Engoron, suggesting that she was “co-judging” the trial. But a furious Engoron said he had an “absolute unfettered right to get advice” from his principal law clerk, arguing there “may be a bit of misogyny” in the repeated attacks on Greenfield. (Kise insisted he couldn’t be a misogynist because he’s married and has a daughter.)

Engoron has previously fined Trump $15,000 for repeatedly attacking Greenfield in violation of a gag order, including a social media post in which he called Greenfield “[Chuck] Schumer’s girlfriend.”