Trump’s Newsmax Interview Flops, Can’t Even Beat the Network’s Midday Ratings
WOMP WOMP
While Newsmax has recently seen big spikes in its normally moribund weekend ratings by carrying Donald Trump rallies live (as other networks ignore them), the same can’t be said for its recent sit-down interview with the disgraced ex-president. Despite the network relentlessly hyping Trump’s Tuesday night chat with anchor Rob Schmitt, the 10 p.m. ET airing only placed fifth on the little-watched channel in total viewers and eighth in the key advertising demographic. Not only did Rob Schmitt Tonight’s 220,000 viewers place behind other evening shows such as Stinchfield and Greg Kelly Reports, and finish fourth for its time slot in cable news, but it also trailed behind the network’s mid-afternoon fare, such as the 4 p.m. show hosted by ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling. Schmitt and the famously ratings-obsessed Trump, however, can at least take solace in the fact that the interview did double Newsmax’s tiny 9 p.m. viewership and at least outdrew Schmitt’s Monday night audience of 137,000 viewers.