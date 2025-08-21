Trump’s Next Target: All 55 Million U.S. Visa Holders

The State Department is reviewing the records of all U.S. immigrants in search of deportable offenses.

As many as 55 million immigrants hold visas. The department told the Associated Press Thursday that they are the focus of “continuous vetting.”

“We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility,” the department said.

“As part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to protect U.S. national security and public safety, since Inauguration Day the State Department has revoked more than twice as many visas, including nearly four times as many student visas, as during the same time period last year,” it claimed.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed its visa review to the Daily Beast, adding that it is revoking visas “in cases where a foreign visitor overstays their lawful period of admission, engages in criminal activity, provides material support to a terrorist organization, or otherwise violates U.S. law.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed consulates to revoke visas of immigrants who have run afoul of requirements. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Days ago, the department announced the revocation of more than 6,000 student visas, citing overstays and violations of the law. Several hundred, it claimed, were due to terrorism-related issues, like supporting designated terrorist organizations.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said at the time that “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies.”

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible,” he added.

Trump has made immigration a priority for his second administration, targeting and deporting illegal migrants as well as focusing on student visas.

Earlier this month, the administration also introduced a new policy that means green card applicants seeking legal residency through a spouse could also face deportation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added in a post on X Thursday that the U.S. will also halt work visas for commercial truck drivers.