Trump’s Niece Brutally Mocks Him With Meme Coin

President Donald Trump’s niece has launched a meme coin brutally mocking her uncle.

Mary Trump announced Friday she was selling the coin $MARY, unveiling a launch page filled with digs at the president.

“They said I’d never touch crypto 😏,” she wrote on X. “So I built my own coin. oops. 👀”

Those who click the link are immediately greeted with a graphic poking fun at the 79-year-old president. It shows a smiling, animated Mary with her middle fingers raised, alongside a small caricature of Trump running and crying in the background.

The $MARY coin as displayed on the website of the president’s niece. marymeme.com

Under the word “REDACTED” are the phrases “Based Niece Coin” and “Truth Over Trump.”

Those who scroll down are then met with a “Meet our Team” page that is filled with crypto allies of the president, including his special envoy Steve Witkoff, his sons, and others who make up the team at the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance protocol that was founded just before Trump’s re-election in 2024.

Mary Trump’s tongue-in-cheek “Meet our Team” page on her meme coin site. marymeme.com

Mary Trump is listed as her coin’s “Chief Crypto Advocate,” a position the president holds at World Liberty Financial.

Trump’s own meme coin, $TRUMP, was among his most controversial moves in the early days of MAGA 2.0. The token was launched in January 2025, and its market cap soared to $15 billion, but it has since crashed more than 95 percent from its peak of $74 per coin.

Mary Trump has made numerous media appearances during President Donald Trump’s second term to criticize her uncle and even theorize that he may be suffering from dementia. CBS

The president honored some of those still holding the coin last month, inviting 297 of the highest-holding coinholders to a conference at Mar-a-Lago. However, even that event, complete with a Trump keynote, failed to prevent the coin from dropping 14 percent over that weekend.

Mary Trump, 61, is the daughter of the president’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 from complications related to alcoholism—something that inspired the president to be a teetotaler.

Mary has become one of the most outspoken members of the Trump family since his first White House stint. She drew the president’s ire in 2020 when she published the tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, in which she portrayed Trump as a product of a deeply dysfunctional family.

Trump responded by calling the book “disgraceful” and claiming that Mary “was not exactly a family favorite.”