Trump’s Niece Weighs in on Epstein Birthday Book Signature
HOME TRUTHS
Donald Trump’s denial that he signed the bawdy letter in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book has now been shot down by a family member. The House Oversight Committee released more contents of the Epstein Files on Monday, including the entire 238-page book compiled for the sex offender’s birthday by his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The book includes a birthday note allegedly written by the president. The note features in between the form of a nude woman and includes his signature, apparently taking the form of pubic hair. Trump has denied his involvement and is suing The Wall Street Journal for publishing the story in July. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X after the latest file drop, “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.” However, amid all the online comparisons of President Trump’s signatures over the years, Mary L. Trump has called out her uncle. “That’s definitely his signature,” she posted on X on Monday. “Just saying.” Mary, the daughter of Donald’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., is no fan of her famous uncle. The psychologist and author published a book on Trump in 2000, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. This week, she reposted Trump’s AI ‘Chipocalypse Now’ meme with the caption, “This draft-dodging coward continues to be the most vile person I have ever known.”