1

Trump’s Niece Weighs in on Epstein Birthday Book Signature

HOME TRUTHS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.09.25 12:51AM EDT 
Mary Trump, American psychologist and writer and niece to President of the United States Donald Trump, poses for a photograph at Hay Festival on May 26, 2025 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. The annual festival of literature and the arts returns to Hay-on-Wye. Peter Florence devised the popular British culture festival along with his parents, Norman and Rhoda in 1988 and was described by Bill Clinton in 2001 as "The Woodstock of the mind". (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Mary Trump, American psychologist and writer and niece to President of the United States Donald Trump, poses for a photograph at Hay Festival on May 26, 2025 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. The annual festival of literature and the arts returns to Hay-on-Wye. Peter Florence devised the popular British culture festival along with his parents, Norman and Rhoda in 1988 and was described by Bill Clinton in 2001 as "The Woodstock of the mind". (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s denial that he signed the bawdy letter in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book has now been shot down by a family member. The House Oversight Committee released more contents of the Epstein Files on Monday, including the entire 238-page book compiled for the sex offender’s birthday by his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The book includes a birthday note allegedly written by the president. The note features in between the form of a nude woman and includes his signature, apparently taking the form of pubic hair. Trump has denied his involvement and is suing The Wall Street Journal for publishing the story in July. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X after the latest file drop, “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.” However, amid all the online comparisons of President Trump’s signatures over the years, Mary L. Trump has called out her uncle. “That’s definitely his signature,” she posted on X on Monday. “Just saying.” Mary, the daughter of Donald’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., is no fan of her famous uncle. The psychologist and author published a book on Trump in 2000, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. This week, she reposted Trump’s AI ‘Chipocalypse Now’ meme with the caption, “This draft-dodging coward continues to be the most vile person I have ever known.”

2
‘Breaking Bad’ Star Arrested After Hosing Neighbor’s Daughter
BREAKING LAWS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 5:20PM EDT 
US actor Raymond Cruz speaks during the C2CR Costa Rica Comic Con at the National Convention Center in San Jose on May 4, 2024. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)
The incident reportedly started when Raymond Cruz asked the girl to move away as he was washing his car. EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images

Raymond Cruz, who played drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. Law enforcement said Cruz allegedly sprayed his neighbor’s daughter with a garden hose at his Silver Lake home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The altercation began when the fan-favorite villain asked the girl to move away as he was washing his car, according to a source familiar with the case who spoke to TMZ. No charges have yet been filed. For minor infractions, the city attorney typically holds an office hearing in which the accused offender will be warned or offered anger management courses in exchange for having charges dropped. Since Breaking Bad, Cruz reprised his villainous role in the prequel spinoff, Better Call Saul. He had his breakthrough playing a character on the other side of the crime divide: a detective in the series The Closer, a role he reprised for its own spinoff, Major Crimes.

3
U.S. Tourist Boards the Wrong Flight and Ends Up in Africa
WRONG WAY!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.08.25 5:00PM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 4:58PM EDT 
Airbus A320Neo Tunisair aircraft identification.
Airbus A320Neo Tunisair aircraft identification. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

An American TikToker’s trip took an unexpected turn when she wound up in Tunisia instead of France. Brittney Dzialo has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed Sunday that she and her travel companion boarded a flight believing it was headed to Nice, France. But while on the plane, they realized they were actually en route to Tunis, Tunisia. “Is this going to Nice?” she was heard asking another passenger in the clip, to which the woman responded, “Tunis, yeah.” The pair attempted to get off the flight, but the crew directed them back to their seats, promising that they would eventually make it to their intended destination. Dzailo claimed “the airline employee misheard us and booked us a flight to Tunisia, Africa instead of Nice, France.”

4
Actor in John Wayne, Elvis Films, Dies at 93
WESTERN STAR TRAGEDY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 6:23PM EDT 
TUSCON - DECEMBER 18: RIO LOBO, theatrical movie originally released December 18, 1970. Film directed by Howard Hawks. Pictured, Edward Faulkner (as Lieutenant Harris), facing John Wayne (as Colonel Cord McNally, back to camera). Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Faulkner appeared in the 1970 film Rio Lobo, alongside John Wayne. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Actor Edward Faulkner, who appeared in six films with John Wayne and two with Elvis Presley, has died at 93 of natural causes. Faulkner died Aug. 26 at a health care facility in Vista, California, his daughter Leslie Wadsworth revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. The McLintock!, Rio Lobo, and The Green Berets actor had a long-standing chess rivalry with Wayne. “I occasionally let him win,” Faulkner said, who once kept a plane idled to keep from interrupting a match between the actor and Wayne. Faulkner, a 6′3″ Kentucky native, saddled up on horses in multiple TV westerns, but his debut on the silver screen came in the form of an uncredited role on the 1960 film G.I. Blues, starring Elvis Presley. He worked again with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll as a fitness instructor in the 1965 film, Tickle Me. Faulkner, born on a Leap Day in 1932, attended the University of Virginia and the University of Kentucky, where he acted in plays before graduating in 1954. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was a fighter pilot for two years, until deciding to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting in 1958. Faulkner was eventually introduced to director Andrew V. McLaglen, who cast him in the John Wayne films. Faulkner leaves behind four children, Jan, Barbara, Leslie, and Edward III, in addition to five grandchildren, Tyler, Wyatt, Steven, Olivia, and Brooke. His wife, whom he met in high school, died in May 2013.

5
Gigi Hadid Reveals She Auditioned to Be Disney Princess in Live-Action Movie
DISNEY ROYALTY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 5:15PM EDT 
Gigi Hadid at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.
Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed that she once auditioned for the role of Disney’s live-action Tangled, before the project was put on indefinite hold after the flop of Disney’s 2025 live-action Snow White. “I was really proud of my scene,” she said. The 30-year-old model spoke of the experience in Vogue’s cover story published Monday alongside fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. Hadid also revealed that she took singing lessons during fashion month to prepare for the role. “The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later,“ Hadid teased. While the supermodel did not land the role, she expressed wanting to pivot her runway career to one on the big screen, an ambition that was largely fueled by her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. While she has yet to land her first major role, Hadid has previously made cameos in films such as the 2018 comedy action hit Ocean’s 8, along with voice acting in season two of Netflix’s series Never Have I Ever. She also acted in a 2015 short film called Those Wrecked By Success. It remains unclear who will play Rapunzel or when Disney will release the live-action rendition.

6
The Rock Reveals Role That Inspired His Shocking New Bod
WHAT’S COOKIN’?
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.08.25 4:53PM EDT 
Dwayne Johnson
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new look isn’t just for a change of pace, the actor revealed Monday. A week after he debuted his dramatically slimmed down body at the Venice Film Festival, where he was promoting his first dramatic starring role in biopic The Smashing Machine, Johnson, 53, said the new slim-down is for his next film project. “It’s out there now, big news is I’m teaming up with Benny Safdie again and we’re gonna make a film called Lizard Music, which is based off of a novel written by Daniel Pinkwater,” he told an audience at Toronto International Film Festival, per Entertainment Weekly. Safdie wrote and directed Smashing Machine, so Johnson said he was sold on his pitch about the children’s novel as soon as Smashing Machine wrapped. “The role that I will play is a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man, and his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken,” he said, explaining that he’d tapered down his buff appearance to play the character. Johnson added, “I’m so excited because I get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do with Smashing Machine.” Johnson’s performance in the biopic about Mark Kerr is already generating Oscar buzz.

American actor and film producer Dwayne Johnson at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. The Smashing Machine Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), September 1st, 2025 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
American actor and film producer Dwayne Johnson at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. The Smashing Machine Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), September 1st, 2025 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
7
Michael Caine, 92, Pulled Out of Retirement for Vin Diesel Movie
SYKE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 4:33PM EDT 
Michael Caine
Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Hollywood just can’t leave Michael Caine alone. Caine, 92, is emerging from retirement (again) and returning to the screen for the sequel to the 2015 Vin Diesel fantasy action movie, The Last Witch Hunter. Caine has not finalized a deal but will likely reprise his role as Dolan, the priest who helps Diesel’s character, Kaulder, stop the plague unleashed by an evil witch, per Variety. It’s unclear in what capacity Caine’s character will return given that, in the first movie, he retires after choosing a successor and dies in his sleep. The original film, adapted from Diesel’s own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, grossed $147 million worldwide, with just $27.4 million in North America. It was not well-received by critics, with a score of 34 out of 100 on Metacritic and just 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But the movie gained a fan base after its release on streaming platforms. Caine, who has credits in over 130 films and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, made his latest retirement announcement in 2023, explaining to The Telegraph, “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now.” “Sort of” was evidently the key phrase.

8
‘The Pitt’ Star Hopes Politicians Are Watching the Show
MEDICAL DRAMA
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 3:53PM EDT 
Noah Wyle
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film

HBO’s hit medical drama, The Pitt, handles hot-button healthcare issues. Its star and executive producer hopes that the White House will take notes. Noah Wyle, who plays the protagonist Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, sat down with The Wrap to discuss the show’s political messages. Wyle said that the show’s humanism transcends partisan divides. “This isn’t a red or blue thing,” he told the outlet. ”When you go to the hospital, it doesn’t matter what your political or religious beliefs are. You’re going to be very happy that that Haitian nurse or that gay respiratory therapist or that Jewish doctor is working to save your life,” Wyle said. “That is just a reality that everybody experiences. And yeah, if everybody needs to remember that, I’m all for it.” The show is acclaimed by medical professionals for its realism, and was renewed for a second season after earning 13 Emmy nominations for its first. Season one of the post-COVID drama confronted issues ranging from vaccine disinformation to gun violence. Its next season will take aim at the Trump administration and its so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” The show deals with the hardships imposed on medical professionals, and each real-time episode covers one hour of the grueling 15 hours in a single shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

9
Actress Olivia Wilde Spotted Kissing Pop Star’s Ex-Husband
WILDE THINGS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.25 1:59PM EDT 
Olivia Wilde
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Actress and director Olivia Wilde was spotted canoodling with singer Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, after a lengthy three-hour dinner date. Wilde, 41, and Jopling, 33, were seen at London’s celebrity-attracting upscale pub, The Pelican, and reportedly “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an unnamed source told Page Six. Onlookers report that the two seemed happy, joking and laughing at dinner before they “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers,” before getting into a cab together. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wilde and Jopling’s representatives for comment. Wilde made headlines during her brief relationship with pop star Harry Styles, 31, from 2021 to 2022, whom she met while directing Don’t Worry Darling, in which Styles starred. Their relationship fueled vicious gossip, especially among Styles’ dedicated fanbase. Wilde shares two young children, ages 11 and 8, with her ex-partner, Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis. Jopling is also co-parenting his four-year-old son with Goulding, who is dating actor Beau Minniear. In 2024, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer said on social media that she and Jopling remained “the closest of friends” and were “successfully co-parenting.”

Ellie Goulding and then-husband Caspar Jopling in 2023.
Ellie Goulding and then-husband Caspar Jopling in 2023. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
10
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Makes History at the Box Office
CONJURING UP THE CASH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.08.25 3:56PM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 3:34PM EDT 
Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, and Vera Farmiga in Conjuring: Last Rites.
Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, and Vera Farmiga in Conjuring: Last Rites. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Warner Bros

The Conjuring: Last Rites has made box office history becoming the biggest horror opener of all time worldwide. The ninth entry in the paranormal franchise raked in $194 million worldwide in its first weekend of release, overtaking the $190 million It made back in 2017. The movie also set a horror record at the international box office with $110 million in its opening. Prior to this weekend, 2019’s It: Chapter Two was the largest overseas debut for a horror film with $92 million. Although the film’s monetary success is indisputable, critics have left with conflicting reviews. It has 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B” from CinemaScore. The Conjuring: Last Rites stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.

