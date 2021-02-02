Trump’s Own Pollster Says His Repeated Pandemic Fuck-Ups Cost Him the Election
ONLY HIMSELF TO BLAME
Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of his catastrophic failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic, according to his own pollster. Longtime Trump campaign polling analyst Tony Fabrizio wrote up a post-election autopsy for Trump campaign advisers late last year, and it has now been obtained by The Washington Post. Its message is clear—the election wasn’t stolen, as Trump repeatedly claimed; he just lost ground in 10 key states where voters rated the pandemic as their most important issue. The states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas—showed overwhelming support for a mask mandate and a high approval rating for Anthony Fauci. The report states that voters in those key states simply found Biden more competent to deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic and Trump’s inaction.