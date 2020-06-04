Trump’s Own Private Polling Shows Him Lagging Way Behind Biden, Says Report
Pity the poor staffer who had to tell President Trump about this. Private polling conducted by Trump’s 2020 campaign shows that he’s lagging way behind Joe Biden, according to the New York Times. Citing unnamed people briefed about the figures, the Times reports that the most recent round of results from the campaign’s private polling show that his numbers are plunging. That follows public surveys from this week which have found Trump trailing Biden by double-digit margins. The Times reports that the Trump campaign is becoming particularly concerned about his standing in states such as Ohio and Iowa that he won by big margins in 2016. The campaign has reportedly begun a multimillion-dollar advertising effort in those two states as well as Arizona to help turn the tide. Trump has reportedly expressed concern that his campaign is not yet ready to fight November’s election. Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign, said the race remained highly competitive.