Trump’s Own Senator Calls Him Out Over Insulting Canada Rant

Donald Trump’s latest attack on Canada has triggered a public rebuke from one of his own senators.

The president demanded on Monday that Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier be barred from selling planes in the United States.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Their products aren’t good enough!”

He also accused the company of relying on American buyers, businesses, airports and services while claiming that Canada was blocking U.S. banks and companies.

Senator Jerry Moran said he wants Bombardier to remain in Kansas. Eric Lee/Getty Images

“If they want our Market,” Trump added, “they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank.’”

Bombardier has a U.S. headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, and employs more than 1,000 people.

Republican Kansas Senator Jerry Moran fired back at Trump, writing on X that he had contacted the Trump administration directly to highlight the company’s contribution to the state’s aerospace and defense industries.

“The presence of Bombardier in Wichita supports a local workforce of more than a thousand employees, who contribute their talent and expertise to our nation’s defense and aerospace capabilities,” he wrote.

“This afternoon, I reached out to the Trump administration to make certain the President is aware of the significant contributions of Bombardier to Kansas and the importance of its presence in Wichita to many Kansas workers at Bombardier and in the Bombardier supply chain.

“I will continue working to see that Bombardier’s manufacturing operations not only remain in Kansas but continue to grow and create American jobs. Kansas is home to a hardworking, skilled workforce, and I will continue welcoming leaders in aircraft and defense manufacturing to do business here in the Air Capital of the World.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

A grumpy Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House last year. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Bombardier also responded to Trump’s threat in a statement, saying its operations support tens of thousands of American jobs.

“Bombardier’s American workers are based all around the United States with sites in Kansas, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, as well as overall direct employment presence in more than 20 states,” the company said.

The clash comes as trade relations between Washington and Ottawa deteriorate. Tensions escalated after Canada rejected a proposed agreement intended to avert Trump’s threat of 50 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Canada dismissed the proposal as a “bad deal,” after which Trump moved forward with tariffs covering roughly $20 billion in Canadian goods.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded by doubling tariffs on American steel and aluminum, and introducing further measures affecting about $20 billion in U.S. exports.

The president then renamed Lake Ontario—which straddles the U.S.-Canada border—Lake America.