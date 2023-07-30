CHEAT SHEET
Trump's PAC Spent More Than $40 Million on Legal Fees This Year: Report
Donald Trump’s political action committee, Save America, has spent more than $40 million on legal costs in the first half of this year, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a filing anticipated Monday, the PAC is expected to disclose a whopping $40.2 million spent on defending Trump and his inner circle. If that’s true, it blows the PAC’s other spending out of the water—the legal fees will by far be the biggest expense it has incurred during Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. It would also be about $5 million more than Trump raised in the second quarter of 2023. The sum is likely to continue growing as Trump battles ongoing indictments in Florida and New York, with more indictments expected in the not-so-distant future.