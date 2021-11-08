Trump’s Pandemic Travel Ban Finally Ends for Vaccinated People
WELCOME BACK
The Trump-era travel ban that’s been in force since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has been brought to an end. As of Monday, the U.S. is allowing fully vaccinated travelers to pass through its airports and land borders. Air travelers from nations that were previously on the restricted list will need to show proof of vaccination from any shot approved by the World Health Organization as well as a negative COVID-19 test, whereas people crossing the land borders from Mexico and Canada will only need to show proof of vaccination. The easing of restrictions is expected to start a big surge of travel from Europe and elsewhere—AP reported that airlines are putting on 21 percent more flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. when compared to last month. Airlines will face $35,000 fines for each failure to check a passenger’s vaccine status against their ID.