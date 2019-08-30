CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Personal Assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, Abruptly Resigns
President Trump's personal assistant abruptly resigned Thursday after the president learned she had spoken with reporters about Trump's family and White House operations, The New York Times reports. Madeleine Westerhout's exit came after Trump was made aware she shared details about the Trump family and the Oval Office operations she took part in to journalists at an off-the-record dinner near Bedminster, N.J. while the president was on a working vacation. Westerhout was reportedly deemed a “separated employee” immediately after her departure and will not be permitted to return to the White House on Friday. The White House and Westerhout have yet to publicly comment on the matter.