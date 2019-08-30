CHEAT SHEET

    TRUST BROKEN

    Trump’s Personal Assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, Abruptly Resigns

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    President Trump's personal assistant abruptly resigned Thursday after the president learned she had spoken with reporters about Trump's family and White House operations, The New York Times reports. Madeleine Westerhout's exit came after Trump was made aware she shared details about the Trump family and the Oval Office operations she took part in to journalists at an off-the-record dinner near Bedminster, N.J. while the president was on a working vacation. Westerhout was reportedly deemed a “separated employee” immediately after her departure and will not be permitted to return to the White House on Friday. The White House and Westerhout have yet to publicly comment on the matter.

    Read it at New York Times