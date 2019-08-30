Trump’s Personal Assistant Madeleine Westerhout Was Fired for Gossiping About Ivanka, Tiffany: Report

Read it at Politico
The reason President Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout abruptly exited her White House role on Thursday, according to Politico: She bragged to reporters of having a better relationship with the president than his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka.
At an Aug. 17 off-record dinner, Westerhout reportedly said Trump did not like to be in pictures with Tiffany because he thought she was overweight. According to Politico, she also jokingly said the president couldn’t pick Tiffany out from a crowd.
Westerhout reportedly made the remarks after deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley departed the dinner, and one source said the now-former assistant had a “couple drinks” that led to the “uncharacteristically unguarded moment.”