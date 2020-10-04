CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Personal Assistant Now Has COVID-19
One of President Trump’s personal assistants who has traveled extensively with him in recent days is the latest White House staffer to test positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reports. Nicholas Luna accompanied Trump to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. He is reportedly married to an aide to Jared Kushner, potentially increasing the risk of the senior adviser also having been exposed. As of Friday, both Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump, had tested negative for the virus.