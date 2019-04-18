Trump’s Legal Team Viewed Mueller Report Ahead of Release

Jay Sekulow, one of Donald Trump’s personal attorneys, confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday morning that he, Rudy Giuliani, and Jane and Martin Raskin, all members of the president’s outside legal team, were welcomed at the Department of Justice to view a version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report ahead of its release—on Tuesday late afternoon, and again on Wednesday. When asked if this was offered preemptively or if the viewing sessions were requested by Trump’s lawyers, Sekulow said the team “put in a formal request” late last week, and it was soon approved by the Justice Department. U.S. Attorney General William Barr also said earlier at his Thursday morning press conference that President Trump’s outside counsel, along with the White House counsel’s office, had seen the report prior to its public release. “The president’s personal lawyers were not permitted to make, and did not request, any redactions,” Barr told reporters.

— Asawin Suebsaeng