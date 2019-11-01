CHEAT SHEET
CHURCH AND STATE
Trump's Personal Pastor, Paula White, to Officially Join White House: NYT
A property gospel televangelist and President Trump's long-time personal pastor, Paula White, has reportedly joined the White House in an official capacity. One official told The New York Times that White will be joining the Office of Public Liaison, advising the administration's Faith and Opportunity Initiative. The initiative, created last year, is devoted to giving religious groups more voice in certain matters like religious liberty and poverty. White has prayed at Trump's inauguration and rallies, once claiming that “demonic” news networks were aligning “against the calling of President Trump." She was investigated by the Senate in the late 2000s, along with other pastors, for allegedly participating in questionable fundraising practices under the guise of property gospel—which teaches that God blesses people through material wealth and other worldly gifts. The three-year probe ended in 2011, and investigators found no wrongdoing.