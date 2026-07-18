Trump’s Pick for Minnesota Governor Still Can’t Vote for Himself

MAGA MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is still not registered to vote in the state where he is running for governor.

Lindell, 65, who President Donald Trump has endorsed in Minnesota’s gubernatorial race, is still a registered voter in Texas, the Minnesota Star Tribune has revealed.

Lindell was living in Texas when he first floated the idea of running for governor of Minnesota, where he is from. In a court filing last year, he also described himself as a “Texas citizen.”

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell is one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Lindell said he planned to re-establish residency in the state if he entered the race, as state law requires gubernatorial candidates to be Minnesota residents for at least one year before the general election. Voting records show Lindell last cast a ballot in Minnesota in 2022.

The MyPillow CEO, one of Trump’s closest allies, has repeatedly promoted false claims about the 2020 election and has even suggested that “Satan” played a role in Trump’s defeat.

On Wednesday, Trump endorsed Lindell on Truth Social, calling him “one of America’s greatest and most hardworking Patriots.” Minnesota’s Republican primary is on Aug. 11, with early voting already underway.

Before he can cast a ballot for himself, Lindell will need to register to vote in Minnesota, creating the unusual scenario of him being registered in both Texas and Minnesota. The possibility carries added irony for a candidate who has spent years questioning the integrity of the U.S. election system.

A Survey USA/KSTP poll conducted earlier this month found Lindell leading the Republican primary field, with 27 percent support, followed by House Speaker Lisa Demuth with 22 percent and businessman Kendall Qualls with 17 percent.

Still, a hypothetical matchup conducted in June showed Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar holding a 17-point lead over the Trump-backed Republican in the likely gubernatorial matchup.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar entered the Minnesota governor’s race in January, launching her bid to succeed Tim Walz. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Since announcing his campaign in December, Lindell has spent a significant portion of the money he raised on distributing copies of his book, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. He has also accused the Minnesota Republican Party and local media outlets of shutting him out of the gubernatorial primary— a race in which he is not yet registered to vote.

“They’re having a big GOP endorsement where they’re having a debate, and I’m not allowed to come. They’ve shut me out,” Lindell said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, claiming Minnesota media had ignored his campaign to the extent that “you wouldn’t even know I’m running.”