Trump’s Pile of Legal Fights Grows Bigger With New Golf Course Probe, Says Report
IN THE ROUGH
The legal pressure on Donald Trump keeps ratcheting up. His family business was already under indictment in Manhattan, he faces at least 10 civil cases against him, and now, according to a new report, his New York golf resort is facing a fresh criminal inquiry. The New York Times reports that the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed financial records from Trump National Golf Club Westchester. According to the Times, local District Attorney Mimi E. Rocah is looking into whether the Trump Organization misled local officials about the golf resort’s value in order to ease its property tax burden. However, Rocah, who is a Democrat, is yet to accuse any Trump Org officials of wrongdoing and the Times states that it’s unclear if Trump’s personal conduct is under question. Neither the Trump Org nor Rocah commented on the Times report.