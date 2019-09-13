CHEAT SHEET
RISKY
Trump’s Plan to Build Border Wall With Air Force Funds Could Threaten National Security: Report
A report put together by the U.S. Air Force says President Trump’s plan to pay for his border wall by redirecting funds from more than four dozen Air Force military construction projects poses a national security risk, according to NBC News. The report lays out the needs of 51 military projects that are at risk of losing their funding, including the construction of a gate at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. “Security breaches have increased since the base began Operation Inherent Resolve Support,” the report says. “If not funded, the main gate remains vulnerable to hostile penetration in the midst of contingency operations and an increased terrorist threat.” Another base at risk is Andersen Air Force Base in Guam where money for a project to build facilities to store more than $1 billion in munitions was diverted to the wall. That could endanger the largest munitions stockpile in the region, the report warns. Another air base needs funds to replace a boiler whose failure is “imminent” and could force the evacuation of an entire base in Alaska.