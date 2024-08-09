Trump’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing in Montana

Former President Donald Trump’s plane, Trump Force One, was forced to make an emergency landing in Billings, Montana on Friday ahead of his rally in Bozeman later that day, according to KTVH.

KTVH reported that Trump’s Boeing 757 had a mechanical issue which forced it down 107 miles east of Bozeman, where he will be speaking at Montana State University at 10 p.m. EST.

There were no reported injuries and the former president posted a video to Truth Social announcing his arrival in Montana, although he did not address the mechanical issue or emergency landing.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana, beautiful flying over, you just look down and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Trump said.

KTVH added that the Secret Service conducted a full “sweep” of the airport before Trump got into a different private plane to get to Bozeman.

Trump will be speaking Friday alongside Montana GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is attempting to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MO), a race which could flip the balance of the chamber in favor of Republicans. The former Navy SEAL narrowly leads Tester in a local Emerson poll by two points—though Tester had previously trounced Sheehy in poll conducted in March by the same firm.

Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) campaigned in Arizona on Friday, according to USA Today. The Harris campaign has yet to plan a stop in Montana.