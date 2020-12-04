Trump’s Post-Election Grift Has Raked in More Than $200 Million From Supporters
DOWN THE DRAIN
President Donald Trump’s relentless misinformation campaign about the integrity of November’s election may have permanently damaged American democracy—but at least he’s made a tidy profit for himself. According to new campaign filings reported by The Washington Post, Trump has raised $495 million since mid-October, with $207.5 million of that being raked in after Election Day as he bombarded supporters with scare stories about voter fraud despite a complete lack of evidence. According to the Post, a lot of that cash will flow toward Save America, a political action committee that the president can use as he pleases after he leaves office. Some of the money will go toward Trump’s courtroom fights over the election results, which have, so far, all collapsed under the lightest of legal scrutiny.