Trump’s Postal Purge Is an Assault on Our Election

The Trump administration’s criminal operation to steal the election is underway, as the president and his postmaster general set about demolishing the mail in what appears to be a devious plot to discount lawful votes cast in dense, majority Democratic and often Black and brown ZIP codes.

It’s time for a question that has often been directed at Donald Trump — “Will you accept the election results?” — to be asked of the newly minted Democratic Biden-Harris ticket, because the president’s administration is actively delegitimizing the November election, to the delight of complicit Republicans.

Trump’s unfounded claim in 2016 was that the election would be rigged against him. This was false. Four years ago, there wasn’t an authoritarian centralizing control of the postal service, in the midst of a pandemic, to corrupt the election results. Today, Trump is the rigger-in-chief, and he’s since indicated that he will only be accepting winning results.