Trump’s Press Secretary McEnany Handed Over Texts to Capitol Riot Investigators, Report Says
KEPT THE RECEIPTS
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany—a crucial witness who was around Donald Trump as his supporters ransacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6—has reportedly handed over potentially explosive text messages to the House panel investigating the insurrection. ABC News reports that McEnany is fully cooperating with House investigators, and the text messages she provided have already proved to be useful to them. One exchange between McEnany and Fox News host Sean Hannity on the day after the riot, in which he urged her to tell Trump to stop describing the election as “stolen,” was recently quoted in a letter the committee sent to Ivanka Trump. On top of the texts, McEnany also provided several hours of testimony to the investigators on Jan. 13, according to ABC News. Neither McEnany nor the committee commented on the report.