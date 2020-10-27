Trump’s Private Businesses Have Received at Least $2.5 Million in Taxpayer Funds: Report
THE RECEIPTS
President Trump and his administration has spent $2.5 million taxpayer dollars at his privately run hotels and resorts, The Washington Post has found, including on expenses like a $250-per-head dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-lago in April 2017 and $6,000 in floral arrangements for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit in April 2018. During the same visit, Trump’s Palm Beach club charged $3 per head for water in a “bilateral meeting” between the two leaders where no food was served. When asked about the expenses, a White House spokesman declined to give the total amount Trump’s company has been paid while he’s been in office. Combined with funds paid out by Trump’s campaign and fundraising committee, the president has turned at least $8.1 million in private political donations and taxpayer dollars into Trump Organization revenue.