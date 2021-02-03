Trump’s Promise Not to Live at Mar-a-Lago Was Meaningless, Says Palm Beach Attorney
OF COURSE
How many people have had to learn the hard way to never take Donald Trump at his word? The former president’s quest to live at his Mar-a-Lago resort reportedly got a big boost last month when an attorney for the town of Palm Beach found that Trump’s 1990s promise never to live there was effectively meaningless. A group of Palm Beach residents have tried to block Trump from moving in next to them, citing an agreement signed in 1993 that switched the property from a resident to a private club. Before approving the agreement, Trump’s lawyer told the town council that he would never live there, and would only stay as a guest. According to The Washington Post, town attorney John Randolph has submitted a legal opinion saying that Trump’s verbal promise is worthless in court, and he should be allowed to stay at his club. Trump’s residency is reportedly expected to be raised before the town council next week.