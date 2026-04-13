Trump’s Publicity Stunt Goes Wrong as DoorDasher Talks About Humility

The ‘DoorDash Grandma’ roped into a publicity stunt by Donald Trump spoke about her cancer-afflicted husband’s newly written book on humility as the president defended his social media post depicting himself as Christ.

The awkward encounter came about after Sharon Simmons, a DoorDasher from Arkansas, dropped off McDonald’s at the Oval Office as part of a White House stunt to highlight the new federal tax break on income from tips.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. He claims he is a doctor in this photo. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump asked about Simmons’ husband and his battle with cancer at which point she mentioned that he had written a book during his health battle.

“Go ahead, give them the name,” Trump said, thinking he was generously giving Simmons a chance to plug her husband’s book to the assembled press.

“He hasn’t had it published yet, but it’s a book on humility,” Simmons explained.

The president didn’t react to the theme and instead subtly nodded his head before moving on to ask Simmons about her marriage.

The awkward encounter continued as the president asked Simmons if “you voted for me?”

“Uh, maybe,” she sheepishly replied.

He then put Simmons in the hot seat by asking another question out of left field.

“Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” Trump said, referring to the heated cultural and legal debate over whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in female sports.

Trump tips Sharon Simmons after receiving a DoorDash delivery of McDonald's during the press conference. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” Simmons answered. “I’m here about no tax on tips.”

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about Iran nuclear talks and claimed he would "stop by" Cuba next after receiving a McDonald's delivery outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Simmons, whose own public social media posts are heavily focused on religion and faith, stood silently as Trump offered a bizarre explanation for a blasphemous post depicting himself as Christ.

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” the president said of the now-deleted social media post.

The post was lambasted by Trump’s own MAGA base, which criticized the president’s meme.