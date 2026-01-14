Trump’s Pulled U.S. Ambassador Nominee Dies at 59
Former Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at 59, his family said in a statement. “Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother‚” the statement read in part. A cause of death was not provided. Brnovich, who was the state’s top lawyer from 2015 to 2023, refuted President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims after he lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden by more than 10,000 votes. Brnovich had originally been highly critical of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election in Arizona. He later shifted his stance, however, and wouldn’t rule out that the election was not stolen during an interview with Jon Stewart, as he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate in 2022. Brnovich was most recently nominated by Trump in March to be the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia, but the nomination was pulled in October.