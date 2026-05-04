Trump’s Reaction Says It All as Don Jr. Shows Him Love

President Donald Trump appeared to brush off his son after Don Jr. tried to show him some affection.

Don Jr., the president’s oldest child, uploaded a video to X on Monday with a cringeworthy caption. “Sleepover at dad’s house,” he said, adding a laughing emoji.

The 48-year-old added, “It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor.”

"Sleepover at dad’s house," the 48-year-old captioned his video. Donald Trump Jr./X

The clip showed him trailing behind his father as they exited Marine One, the presidential helicopter. Don Jr. darts out of the chopper to catch up with his dad, who is trudging across the South Lawn to the White House.

Junior catches up with the 79-year-old and pats him on the back, to which POTUS doesn’t appear to react. The men, however, do appear to be talking as the president points to something seconds after the moment of affection.

Some people took issue with the wording of Trump’s post. “That’s our house, not your dad’s…” said “Real Housewife of Michigan.”

“It’s not your dad’s house its the people’s house. Your sense of entitlement is obvious,” Tisha Lee added.

Trump pictured with his sons Don Jr., left, and Eric. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, has previously said that he struggled to speak to his first three children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivana, when they were young. “He did not know how to speak the children’s language. He was not able to do it until the kids were in university and he could talk business with them,” Ivana told John Catsimatidis on AM 970’s “The Answer” in an interview in 2017.

The president can certainly talk business with his sons. The duo runs the Trump Organization, the business arm of the family’s empire. However, this created a chasm in their early lives, Ivana said on the Irish chat show The Ray D’Arcy Show just weeks after she spoke to John Catsimatidis.