Trump’s Reflection Pool Repairs Reveal New Embarrassment

Efforts to repair President Donald Trump’s botched renovation project have exposed just how shoddy the work truly was.

A video shared on X on Wednesday by photographer Joe Flood captured workers pulling up “chunks” of loose blue sealant as they power washed the basin of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The workers could be seen pulling up flaps of the “American Flag Blue” liner with their bare hands, while scraps of damaged sealant were jostled loose by the power washer.

Sealant is coming up in chunks at the Reflecting Pool pic.twitter.com/C2x17nlEXW — Joe Flood (@joeflood) August 26, 2026

The White House deferred questions from the Daily Beast to the Interior Department, which did not immediately return a request for comment.

The basin of the reflecting pool was drained once again as crews began efforts to repair its cracked liner last week, according to The Washington Post.

Repairs on the reflecting pool began last week. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump, 80, has repeatedly claimed that his peeling pool is the result of vandals who cut a gash hundreds of feet long into its liner, but even his own prosecutors disagree.

Jeanine Pirro, the president’s top federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C., dropped charges against former Olympian David Hearn after determining that the pool’s damage was likely caused by a “botched installation” by the contractors.

Pirro pushed back on Trump by dropping charges against alleged vandals of the reflecting pool Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Department of Justice had also dropped misdemeanor charges against three others accused of vandalizing the pool.

Trump said that he was “very disappointed with Jeanine Pirro,” adding that she “folded like an umbrella.”

“There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!” Trump later wrote on Truth Social.

While repairs have been underway, new signs were placed on the fences surrounding the pool, stating that crews were ‘repairing areas damaged by vandals’ and blaming past administrations for tourists being unable to enjoy it.

New signs around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Threads

“Since 1922, prior administrations have neglected this iconic landmark, evidenced most recently by more than half of the pool’s pipes being clogged and the sidewalks and granite coping stones being filthy dirty,” the sign reads. “The Reflecting Pool will remain drained while this work proceeds so that it can truly reflect the beauty, dignity, and grandeur of our nation’s capital.”

Trump claimed his renovations "could last for 100 years" but was quickly proven wrong. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Work on the historic attraction has continued on and off since June, as Trump’s idea to restore the pool by painting it “American Flag Blue” failed miserably. Instead, the renovation spurred the pool’s largest algal bloom in years.