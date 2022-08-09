CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Border Rules Suspended After Court Ruling
Trump-era rules requiring certain migrants to stay in Mexico while awaiting asylum hearings were suspended by U.S. border officials late Monday. The move came after a federal court order finished a drawn-out legal battle attempting to stop President Biden’s efforts to scrap the policy. The Department of Homeland Security announced it would no longer put migrants into the Migrant Protection Protocols, which has been commonly referred to as “Remain in Mexico.” Migrants already enrolled in the program will be allowed to continue to pursue their asylum cases in the U.S., the DHS statement added. News of the policy’s suspension comes over a year after the Biden administration began its efforts to change the rules.