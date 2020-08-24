Get Ready for the Sickest Convention in American History

So Donald Trump and co. say they’re going to have an optimistic convention. Optimistic?! About what? Roughly 80 percent of Americans—a percentage that by definition includes millions of Republicans—think the country’s headed in the wrong direction. Optimism will really tap into the national mood.

I’ll believe it when I see it. Trump—who, of course, is speaking all four nights, and probably wants a Charles Foster Kane-sized poster of himself as backdrop—doesn’t do optimism. He does carnage.

And he does lies. Lies, lies, lies, lies, lies. Behind nationally by 8 or 10 points and by 5 to 7 points in most key swing states, he has to win back a certain percentage of white suburban voters. He’s not going to do that with optimism. The only way he can do it is to lie comprehensively about Joe Biden in four broad categories.