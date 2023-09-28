Trump’s Response to Latest GOP Debate: ‘Boring’ and ‘Inconsequential’
DID HE EVEN WATCH?
Despite right-wing media reports that Donald Trump didn’t even watch the second GOP debate on Wednesday night, his team fired off a post-debate statement calling the event “boring” and “inconsequential.” The statement, penned by his senior adviser Chris LaCivita, called on the Republican Party to not schedule future debates so conservatives can “train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden” and so it can “quit wasting time and money” that could be used in the general election. “Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden,” LaCivita said. Trump was the center of attacks by other Republican hopefuls on Wednesday, namely from Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie who slammed him for not showing up to debate.