Trump’s Revenge Tour Continues With Another Nemesis Targeted

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is seeking criminal charges against former CIA Director and Donald Trump critic John Brennan.

The powerful committee chair sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi accusing Brennan of lying to Congress back in 2023.

Brennan, who served as the head of the CIA from 2013 to January 2017, is the latest Trump critic to come under fire from Republicans.

Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan is accused of lying in a transcribed interview with the House Judiciary Committee in May 2023. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Last week, Sen. Marsha Blackburn requested that the Justice Department investigate former special counsel Jack Smith. Last month, former FBI Director James Comey was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding amid direct pressure from Trump.

According to Jordan, his committee has “significant evidence” that Brennan “knowingly made false statements” during a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee on May 11, 2023.

“While testifying, Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA,” Jordan wrote in his letter.

Jordan noted that making false statements to Congress is a crime and argued it undermines his committee’s oversight.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi referring former CIA Director John Brennan for criminal prosecution. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Ohio Republican and close Trump ally claimed Brennan falsely denied the CIA relied on the Steele dossier when it drafted a post-election Intelligence Community Assessment about the 2016 election.

The Steele dossier was a collection of unverified intelligence reports compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele in 2016. Steele was hired by a research firm working on behalf of Democrats. It contained a series of explosive and unsubstantiated allegations about Trump’s ties to Russia.

Jordan made his accusations on Tuesday based on the declassified material released by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, released over the summer when she accused the Obama administration of “treasonous conspiracy.”

Democrats accused the DNI of releasing the information to distract from the fallout over the botched handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Jordan pointed to Brennan saying the CIA was not involved with the Steele dossier at all during his testimony. He argued that contradicts the documents released by Gabbard, which indicated the inclusion of information from the Steele dossier in the intelligence assessment was made jointly by the directors of the FBI and CIA.

Jordan also argued that Brennan made false testimony when he stated that the CIA opposed including dossier information in the assessment.

“This claim is contradicted by multiple sources that reveal Brennan’s support for including the dossier in the ICA,” he wrote.

He also accused Brennan of giving false testimony during a hearing back in May 2017.

“In sum, Brennan’s testimony before the Committee on May 11, 2023, was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts. We therefore make this referral for the Department to examine whether any of Brennan’s testimony warrants a charge for the violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001," Jordan concluded in his letter.

John Brennan lied to Congress.



Today, we referred him to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.



Read the full referral here: https://t.co/NG45lgFWgM pic.twitter.com/92BF4BUz4B — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 21, 2025

Brennan has accused Trump of not only trying to punish individuals but also silence his critics with “contrived charges” as the administration takes aim at those Trump has perceived has his political enemies.

Brennan has maintained as recently as this year as Gabbard was declassifying documents that the Steele dossier played no role in the intelligence assessment at all.

He has publicly said the FBI insisted there be a short summary of the dossier included as an annex but it was not included in the assessment that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election and hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances while helping Trump’s prospects.

The former CIA director accused the Trump administration of putting out misleading and inaccurate reports with Gabbard’s recent release of information.