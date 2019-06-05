MAJORITY RULES

Donald Trump’s Right to Fear Nancy Pelosi. Liberals Are Wrong to Mock Her.

She’s not going to do what he did and run an impeachment hearing that only partisans support.

Michael Tomasky

opinion

J. Scott Applewhite/Shutterstock

So now progressives are furious at Nancy Pelosi for not being more like Newt Gingrich. Yes, the circumstances today are radically different from 1998 in one big way: Donald Trump deserves to be impeached, and Bill Clinton didn’t. But maybe Pelosi recognizes a way in which, for now at least, they’re the same.

Back in October 2017, I wrote a column suggesting that it was getting to be time for Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn to move along. If they take back the House in 2018, I wrote, let them have a victory-lap term, and then they should hand the reins to the next generation.

Subsequently, during the heat of the election, when “my opponent will vote for Nancy Pelosi” was a GOP heavy-breathing pitch, I ventured here and there that this was a real issue in some of these swing districts, and liberals were wrong to dismiss it as such.