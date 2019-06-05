So now progressives are furious at Nancy Pelosi for not being more like Newt Gingrich. Yes, the circumstances today are radically different from 1998 in one big way: Donald Trump deserves to be impeached, and Bill Clinton didn’t. But maybe Pelosi recognizes a way in which, for now at least, they’re the same.

Back in October 2017, I wrote a column suggesting that it was getting to be time for Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn to move along. If they take back the House in 2018, I wrote, let them have a victory-lap term, and then they should hand the reins to the next generation.

Subsequently, during the heat of the election, when “my opponent will vote for Nancy Pelosi” was a GOP heavy-breathing pitch, I ventured here and there that this was a real issue in some of these swing districts, and liberals were wrong to dismiss it as such.