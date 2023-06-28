Trump’s Russia Ambassador Cracks Up at Former Boss’ Claim About Ukraine War
DIPLOMATIC TAKE
The man Donald Trump appointed to serve as his U.S. Ambassador to Russia could barely stifle a laugh when asked about his former boss’ claim that he will resolve the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he’s re-elected. Jon Huntsman Jr., who served as Washington’s main representative in Moscow between 2017 and 2019, was asked by CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday for his response to Trump’s assertion about being able to “solve this issue in just one day.” “Well I would begin to laugh out loud but that might embarrass me in front of your viewers,” Huntsman said, suppressing a chuckle. “I just think that’s just nonsense.” He went on to argue that Russia is a “singularly unique state that is tailor-made and molded” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “autocratic style” and could face “almost unimaginable” consequences if Putin were removed. “So for an American leader to say ‘I can fix this thing in a day’ is absolutely ridiculous and does not comport with reality whatsoever,” Huntsman said.