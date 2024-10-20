Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ’SNL’s’ Colin Jost

With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein , who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison , had gotten “schlonged.”

“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his head in his hands. “By the way, I never need to hear anyone ever say ‘schlonged’ again.”

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/k4zWc26TzI — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024

Jost pointed out the major difference between Trump’s rally rhetoric and that of Kamala Harris , playing a clip of the vice president telling her voters, “Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power.” He then played a clip of Trump saying to his voters, “Get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump, he’s going to save our country.”

“Subtle differences you’ll notice in their styles,” Jost remarked.

Jost also showed a clip of Trump dancing for nearly 40 minutes at his recent rally, stressing to the audience that the footage was “somehow 100 percent real.”

“Special,” Jost described Trump as the clip ended. “Like, really special.”

Co-anchor Michael Che joined in on the Trump jokes, saying, “Kamala Harris responded to Trump calling Jan. 6 ‘ a day of love ,’ saying that he is gaslighting us. But Kamala, you’re just imagining things, baby.” After a beat, as the audience groaned, he added, “That’s called gaslighting, Kamala… I’m a good actor.”

The last target of the opening segment was neither Trump nor Harris, but Joe Biden .